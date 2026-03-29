Abel (0-1) was the pitcher of record in Sunday's 8-6 loss to the Orioles after allowing five earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out four batters over 3.1 innings of relief.

Manager Derek Shelton told Matthew Leach of MLB.com on March 20 that Abel would be part of the Twins' season-opening rotation, but the 24-year-old will have to wait a little bit to make his first start. Due to a pair of early off days, the Twins are able to temporarily get by with a four-man rotation, so Abel was available in the bullpen for the season-opening series with the Orioles and ended up making in 2026 debut Sunday with starter Bailey Ober getting chased after four innings. Abel lacked control and was hit hard in the relief outing, which will likely give fantasy managers some pause about including him in lineups once his turn in the rotation comes up. The right-hander tentatively lines up to make his first start during next weekend's home series versus the Rays.