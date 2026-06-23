Twins' Mick Abel: Dealing with swelling in elbow

The Twins announced Monday that Abel was diagnosed with swelling in his right elbow following an MRI but avoided any ligament damage, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Minnesota opted to send Abel in for the MRI after he experienced a setback with his elbow during a bullpen session Friday. While he's been cleared of any major damage, the 24-year-old is still expected to be shut down for a bit to let the inflammation calm down before he starts throwing again. Before suffering the setback, Abel had looked good over a pair of rehab starts with Triple-A St. Paul and most recently struck out five batters over five innings of one-run ball last Tuesday.