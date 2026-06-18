Twins' Mick Abel: Lined up to start Sunday

Abel (elbow) will travel with the Twins to Arizona this weekend and appears in line to return from the 15-day injured list for a start Sunday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The Twins are seemingly just waiting for Abel to get through one more bullpen session before officially clearing him to rejoin the rotation for their series finale with the Diamondbacks. The right-hander has been sidelined since mid-April with elbow inflammation, but he's been terrific in two rehab starts with Triple-A St. Paul, yielding just one earned run with a 10:0 K:BB over eight innings. Abel threw 61 pitches in his last rehab start, so he would be limited from a workload perspective if he does indeed take the ball for the big club Sunday.