Twins' Mick Abel: Set for Sept. 1 re-evaluation

The Twins plan to re-evaluate Abel (elbow) on Sept. 1, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Abel was placed on the shelf April 20 due to right elbow inflammation and appeared to be on the cusp of a return in late June before suffering a setback and ultimately requiring arthroscopic surgery July 1. Given that he won't even be cleared to throw until he's re-evaluated and will required an extended ramp-up period, Abel appears likely to remain out until the end of the regular season Sept. 27. Even if Abel avoids any further snags when he's eventually cleared to throw and makes it back from the injured list before the end of the season, he won't have enough time to get built back up as a starter and will be ticketed for a relief role.