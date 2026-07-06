Twins' Mick Abel: Surgery completed

Abel underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Though Abel's procedure went as expected, the Twins aren't expected to provide a timeline for his return from the 15-day injured list until he receives a checkup a few weeks later, per Hayes. Initially placed on the IL on April 20 due to elbow inflammation, Abel had his rehab slowed due by triceps soreness in May before being cleared to begin a rehab assignment June 10 and then suffering another setback that prompted him to undergo surgery.