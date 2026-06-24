Twins' Mick Abel: Set for elbow scope

The Twins announced Wednesday that Abel will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.

An MRI on Abel's elbow revealed that he didn't suffer any ligament damage after he experienced a setback following a bullpen session last Friday, but the 24-year-old will opt to go under the knife anyway after receiving a second opinion. He remains without a recovery timeline, though the Twins will likely have a better idea of when or if he might be ready to return from the 15-day injured list once the procedure is completed.