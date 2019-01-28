Olt signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Sunday, according to his personal Instagram account.

Olt spent the majority of the 2018 campaign with Triple-A Pawtucket, hitting .224/.357/.430 with 11 homers in 71 games. The 30-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors since 2015 and owns a career .580 OPS across parts of three major-league seasons, so he's nothing more than organizational depth.