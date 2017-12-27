Olt agreed to a minor-league deal with the Red Sox, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

After spending all of 2017 with the Red Sox's Double-A affiliate, he returns to Boston's farm for another season. The 29-year-old hit .245/.332/.436 with 16 home runs in 448 plate appearances last season at Double-A and will simply provide organizational depth this season.

