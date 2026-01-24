The Twins designated Ohl for assignment Friday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Ohl will give up his spot on the 40-man roster for Taylor Rogers, whose signing became official Friday. Ohl broke into the majors for the first time in 2025 but produced mixed results, finishing with a 5.10 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through 30 innings with the Twins. He showed promise in the minors while posting a 2.58 ERA and 0.99 WHIP over 66.1 frames between Double-A and Triple-A, so he could still land on another team's 40-man roster via waiver claim.