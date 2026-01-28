The Rockies acquired Ohl and Edouard Julien from the Twins on Wednesday in exchange for Jace Kaminska and cash considerations.

Ohl had been designated for assignment by the Twins and is now on the move to a new organization. The 26-year-old posted a 5.10 ERA and 27:7 K:BB over 30 innings with the Twins and held a 2.40 ERA and 86:11 K:BB across 71.1 frames in the minors in 2025. Ohl has rotation and bullpen experience but will most likely settle into a relief role in Colorado.