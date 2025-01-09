Share Video

The Twins and Lewis avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.625 million contract Thursday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

Lewis was in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The talented infielder slashed a disappointing .233/.295/.452 with 16 home runs over 82 games in an injury-shortened 2024 campaign.

