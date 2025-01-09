The Twins and Lewis avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.625 million contract Thursday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.
Lewis was in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The talented infielder slashed a disappointing .233/.295/.452 with 16 home runs over 82 games in an injury-shortened 2024 campaign.
More News
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: Position not yet determined•
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: Could see more action at keystone•
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: Getting Wednesday off•
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: Starting at second base Wednesday•
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: Provides clutch three-run homer•
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: Getting breather Wednesday•