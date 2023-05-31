site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Royce Lewis: Sitting out Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Lewis is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Houston.
Lewis started the first two games off the injured list but will begin this one on the bench. Willi Castro will be at the hot corner for Minnesota.
