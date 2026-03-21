Twins' Royce Lewis: Slumping this spring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lewis is hitting just .091 (3-for-33) with two home runs this spring. He has two walks and 11 strikeouts.
Lewis appears healthy after missing a few days due to tightness in his side which is likely the most important aspect of his spring. However, it would be nice to see him get on a roll the final few days of spring training. Still, he's set to be the everyday starter at third base.
More News
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: Should return this week•
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: MRI on side comes back negative•
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: Scratched with right side tightness•
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: Works with personal hitting coach•
-
Twins' Royce Lewis: Gets $2.85 million from Twins•