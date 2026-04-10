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Twins' Royce Lewis: Grabbing seat Friday
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1 min read
Lewis is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Toronto.
Lewis will get a day to rest after starting all four games during the Twins' four-game sweep of the Tigers earlier in the week. Tristan Gray is getting a start at third base in Lewis' stead.
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