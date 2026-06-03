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Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Back to throwing

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Jeffers had the cast and stitches removed from his surgically repaired left hand and has resumed throwing, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

The hamate bone fracture Jeffers' suffered in mid-May was to his non-throwing hand, so it's not a major surprise he was able to quickly return to throwing. The first big hurdle in the 29-year-old's rehab program will be swinging a bat. Jeffers was given an initial recovery timeline of 6-to-8 weeks, and to this point there's been nothing to indicate that timetable has changed.

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