site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-ryan-jeffers-breather-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Breather Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jeffers is not starting Thursday against the Guardians.
Jeffers will get a breather Thursday after he went 2-for-8 over the last two contests. Gary Sanchez will get the start behind the plate and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read