The Twins placed Jeffers on the 7-day injured list Sunday with a concussion.

Jeffers took a foul tip off the mask Thursday and had been held out of the lineup for Minnesota's ensuing two games. With the backstop now having been diagnosed with a concussion, he won't be eligible to rejoin the Twins until next Friday. Mickey Gasper and Jhonny Pereda will serve as the Twins' options behind the plate while both Jeffers and Christian Vazquez (shoulder) are on the shelf.