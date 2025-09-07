The Twins placed Jeffers on the 7-day concussion list Sunday, Phil Miller of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Jeffers took a foul tip off the mask Thursday and had been held out of the lineup in Minnesota's two games since. He'll officially hit the injured list Sunday, keeping him idle for at least seven days. Carson McCusker was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move. Mickey Gasper and Jhonny Pereda will handle catching duties.