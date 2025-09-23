The Twins activated Jeffers (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Jeffers has been sidelined since Sept. 4 but is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers and batting third as the designated hitter. On the season, Jeffers is slashing .262/.353/.394 with nine home runs, 44 RBI, 47 runs scored and a 48:86 BB:K across 442 plate appearances. Jeffers' power numbers have taken a big dip after he clubbed 21 home runs over 465 trips to the plate in 2024.