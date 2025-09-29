Jeffers went 3-for-4 with an RBI double, a stolen base and a walk in Sunday's extra-inning loss to Philadelphia.

Jeffers singled and stole his first and only base of the year in the fourth inning before knocking an RBI double in the sixth. He produced two straight multi-hit performances to end the year, but he also finished with an 18-game homerless drought. Jeffers hit .266 with a .753 OPS, 35 extra-base hits and 47 RBI through 464 plate appearances.