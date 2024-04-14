Woods Richardson (1-0) pitched six innings in a win over the Tigers on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out five.

Woods Richardson cruised to his first win Saturday, going 1-2-3 through the Tigers' lineup in five of the six innings in which he appeared. The only slip-up came in the second when he allowed a leadoff single and a walk to open the frame, which eventually led to a run coming home for Detroit on a sacrifice fly. It was a highly-impressive performance in the right-hander's first start of the season and he certainly made a case to stick around in the big leagues, at least for the time being.