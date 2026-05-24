Twins' Travis Adams: Secures one-out save

Adams earned the save against the Red Sox on Sunday, retiring the only batter he faced in the ninth inning.

Adams entered with a one-run lead, two outs and runners on the corners in the ninth inning and escaped the jam on just one pitch to earn first career save. The 26-year-old has now posted three straight scoreless outings after yielding three earned runs over his first two appearances since making his season debut May 10. He owns a 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB across eight innings and becomes the 11th Twins pitcher to record a save in 2026.