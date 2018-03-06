Twins' Tyler Kinley: Making strong impression
Kinley gave up an unearned run in one inning of work in Monday's spring training loss to the Phillies. He's given up two earned runs in four innings with four strikeouts and three walks this spring. "When he gets ahead [in the count], it's hard to cover a 90-mph slider and a 98-mph fastball," manager Paul Molitor told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "He's an interesting character. That arm's pretty big. We're just trying to keep bringing it along."
Kinley can reach 99 mph on his fastball but has had control issues during his minor league career (5.5 BB/9 at Double-A last year). Kinley is a Rule 5 pick, so the Twins would need to carry him on the active roster all season to retain him. That seems unlikely given the free agent additions to Minnesota's relief corps, but he has an outside chance to win a final bullpen spot.
