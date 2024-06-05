Jenkins (hamstring) was activated from the 7-day IL and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's win for Single-A Fort Myers. He batted second and played center field.

Jenkins made just one plate appearance for Single-A Fort Myers before straining his left hamstring and landing on the 7-day injured list on April 9. He hit .393 (11-for-28) with a 1.085 OPS during nine rehab games for the Twins' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate. As one the top prospects in baseball heading into the season, Jenkins was thought to be in store for a brief pit stop at Fort Myers to begin the season before heading to High-A Cedar Rapids, but the injury could slow his ascent through the Twins' farm system.