Jenkins is roughly 1-to-2 weeks behind after suffering a mild ankle sprain last week, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Jenkins was sidelined for roughly two months last season due to a hamstring injury, though his sprained ankle doesn't seem to be nearly as serious. He may have to miss a few games during spring training, though the Twins don't believe his availability for the start of the minor-league season will be affected.

