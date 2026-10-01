Jenkins underwent right elbow debridement surgery Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

The procedure involved a debridement of the joint, as well as the removal of a bone chip and bone spur. Jenkins is expected to be ready to go for the beginning of spring training. The 21-year-old outfielder went 4-for-45 in his first 16 games for the Twins this season but closed the year with a 1.015 OPS and three home runs over his final 10 contests. Jenkins should enter the 2027 campaign as one of the team's starting outfielders.