Jenkins went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-0 win over the Angels.

Jenkins continued his strong series in Anaheim, taking Grayson Rodriguez deep in the seventh inning to extend Minnesota's lead to 3-0. The rookie has homered in consecutive games and is 6-for-8 with two long balls, three RBI and three runs scored over the first two contests of the series. Friday marked Jenkins' second consecutive three-hit performance, and the homer was his third through his first 53 big-league at-bats.