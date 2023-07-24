Castro (eye) will start at third base and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Mariners.

Castro is back in the lineup for the first time since Thursday after a bout with conjunctivitis kept him on the bench for the entire three-game series with the White Sox over the weekend. Fortunately for the Twins, Castro showed enough improvement in his recovery from pink eye to make a cameo in Sunday's 5-4 win, as he went 1-for-2 with a double, a stolen base, an RBI and a run upon entering the game in the bottom of the ninth. Now that he's been cleared to start again, Castro should take back a near-everyday role for Minnesota.