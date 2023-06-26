Castro went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Tigers.

Castro tallied his 14th stolen base of the year, which currently leads the team and is already the most stolen bases by any Twins player since Byron Buxton had 14 in 2019. The 26-year-old has been seeing the ball well over the second half of June; he's slashing .323/.400/.387 with three RBI, eight runs and a 4:5 BB:K in 10 games since June 15. His positional versatility should keep him in the lineup more times than not, as he's been a welcomed addition in his first year with the ballclub.