Castro (eye) entered Sunday's extra-inning win over the White Sox as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-2 with a stolen base while staying in the game in center field.

Castro had missed two games due to conjunctivitis, but was able to play Sunday. He had a key pinch-hit double in the ninth inning as the Twins erased a 3-0 deficit to send the game to extra-innings. It looks like he'll be ready to return to the starting lineup Monday.