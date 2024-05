Castro went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Royals.

Castro was in a bit of a slump -- he went 0-for-12 over the previous four games before this multi-hit effort. He had a hot stretch in late April and early May, but he's otherwise been little more than league-average at the plate. The 27-year-old is slashing .258/.332/.419 with four home runs, 16 RBI, 27 runs scored, seven stolen bases, 12 doubles and three triples through 55 games this season.