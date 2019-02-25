Twins' Zack Granite: Returning from shoulder surgery
Granite started in center field and went 0-for-2 in Sunday's spring training loss to Boston. Granite had a placenta tissue injection to help repair a torn rotator cuff which ended his 2018 season in July, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Granite appeared on the cusp of carving out a reserve or platoon role in the majors last spring, but failed to make the 25-man roster. He then missed most of the Triple-A season with the shoulder injury. At age 26, he may have missed his window to win a regular major-league role with the Twins. He'll compete for a reserve spot this spring, but will likely return to Triple-A to serve as organizational depth.
