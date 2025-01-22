Matzek will throw a bullpen session in front of scouts Thursday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Matzek allowed 11 earned runs over 10 big-league innings last season before being sidelined for several months with an elbow injury. He began a rehab assignment in late August but never made it back to the majors, finishing with a 5.23 ERA across 10.1 total frames between San Francisco's and Atlanta's Triple-A affiliates. If the 34-year-old lefty can prove during his showcase that he's completely moved past his injury, a contract offer may head his way.