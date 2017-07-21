Tyrell Jenkins: Released by Padres
Jenkins was released by the Padres on Friday, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Jenkins played 17 games with Triple-A El Paso this season, posting a 7.76 ERA with a 1.99 WHIP during the course of 82.1 innings. Although he provided eight starts with the Braves last season, Jenkins was unable to find a role in San Diego's rotation, and will look to latch on elsewhere.
More News
-
Padres' Tyrell Jenkins: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Tyrell Jenkins: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Tyrell Jenkins: Bullpen an option•
-
Padres' Tyrell Jenkins: Shaky in second appearance•
-
Padres' Tyrell Jenkins: Will compete for starting job•
-
Padres' Tyrell Jenkins: Claimed off waivers by Padres•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...