Jenkins was released by the Padres on Friday, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Jenkins played 17 games with Triple-A El Paso this season, posting a 7.76 ERA with a 1.99 WHIP during the course of 82.1 innings. Although he provided eight starts with the Braves last season, Jenkins was unable to find a role in San Diego's rotation, and will look to latch on elsewhere.

