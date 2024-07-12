The Phillies released Merrifield on Friday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Merrifield signed a one-year, $8 million contract with Philadelphia in February that included a team option in 2025. However, after posting a .572 OPS in 174 plate appearances, Merrifield was released. The veteran utility player should garner significant interest on the open market.
