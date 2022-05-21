Bummer (knee) is expected to return from the injured list when first eligible Sunday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Bummer has been out with a sore knee since early May, but it looks as though he won't need more than a minimum-length absence. He wasn't at his best prior to the injury, posting a 4.91 ERA over 11 innings, but he recorded a 2.63 ERA over the previous three seasons and should be one of the White Sox's top bullpen options going forward if he can get back to that level.