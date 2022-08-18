Bummer (shoulder) completed a 26-pitch bullpen session Thursday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The side session was Bummer's second since he was placed on the injured list June 12 with a left lat strain, but he incorporated his full arsenal Thursday for the first time. Bummer will still require another bullpen game and a simulated game or two as he works to build up his velocity, but if he remains free of setbacks during the ramp-up process, he could be ready to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment before the end of August. Before landing on the IL, the lefty reliever posted a 3.06 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB in 17.2 innings while collecting one save and nine holds.
