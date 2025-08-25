Benintendi is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

The White Sox are running out a full lineup of right-handed-hitting options to counter Royals southpaw Noah Cameron, so Benintendi will join fellow left-handed hitters Kyle Teel, Mike Tauchman and Colson Montgomery on the bench. Brooks Baldwin will cover left field in place of Benintendi, who went 8-for-30 (.267 average) with two RBI and four runs while starting in each of the last eight games.