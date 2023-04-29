Benintendi wasn't feeling well after getting hit in the elbow by a pitch in Friday's game, but X-rays were negative, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
This explains why he is out of the lineup against righty Yonny Chirinos in Saturday's game. Benintendi went 1-for-4 and was plunked by Pete Fairbanks in the second game of the four-game series. Adam Haseley is starting in left field Saturday and Fegan reports Benintendi could return Sunday.
