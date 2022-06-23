Vaughn went 3-for-5 with a run scored Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Vaughn capped off a strong series against Toronto, tallying eight hits across 14 at-bats with two RBI and three runs scored in a three-game stretch. He's also put together six multi-hit performances in his last nine starts, increasing his batting average to .333 for the season. Vaughn has an excellent .887 OPS across 212 plate appearances on the campaign.
