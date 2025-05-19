The White Sox activated Slater (knee) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Slater missed a little over a month of action following surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. He will see regular at-bats versus lefties at the very least, and he could play plenty against righties, too, particularly until Andrew Benintendi (calf) and Mike Tauchman (hamstring) return from the IL. The White Sox will include him in the lineup for Monday's game against Mariners righty Luis Castillo, with Slater starting in left field and batting seventh.
More News
-
White Sox's Austin Slater: Starting rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Austin Slater: Undergoes surgery•
-
White Sox's Austin Slater: Suffers torn meniscus•
-
White Sox's Austin Slater: Scratched from Friday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Austin Slater: May be stuck in platoon•
-
White Sox's Austin Slater: Not starting Saturday•