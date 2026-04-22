The Marlins designated Slater for assignment Wednesday, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.

Slater has seen sparse playing time in the outfield this season and has gone 4-for-23 (.174) with one steal, one RBI and a 4:9 BB:K this season. With no minor-league options left, the Marlins have elected to let go of the 33-year-old outfielder in order to open up a spot on the roster for Esteury Ruiz (oblique), who is meeting with the team in San Francisco on Friday, per Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com. Slater will go on waivers and could garner interest from a team looking to add depth in the outfield.