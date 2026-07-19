White Sox's Billy Carlson: Moves past thumb issue

Carlson (thumb) has gone 3-for-6 with three walks, three stolen bases, three RBI and two runs in two games since being reinstated from Single-A Kannapolis' 7-day injured list Friday.

Kannapolis placed Carlson on the IL on May 26 after he was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of his left thumb, but he was cleared to rejoin the Single-A club coming out of the All-Star break after completed a three-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. Over 197 plate appearances on the season with Kannapolis, the 19-year-old shortstop is slashing .261/.388/.342 with no home runs and 12 stolen bases.