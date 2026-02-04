The White Sox designated Hudson for assignment Wednesday.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Austin Hays, whose signing was made official Wednesday. Hudson was a key reliever for the Brewers in 2024, but he regressed in 2025, spending much of the year in the minors and collecting a 4.80 ERA and 19:13 K:BB over 15 frames during his time at the big-league level. The 6-foot-8 lefty doesn't have minor-league options remaining, but his 1.73 ERA and 0.72 WHIP from 2024 could be enough to get him scooped up via waivers.