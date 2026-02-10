The Mets acquired Hudson from the White Sox on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Hudson had been designated for assignment last week. The big left-hander spent much of 2025 in the minors and posted a 4.80 ERA and 19:13 K:BB over 15 frames during his time at the big-league level. However, he held a 1.73 ERA and 0.72 WHIP in 2024, so the Mets will try to coax that level of performance out of Hudson again.