Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Blasts 20th homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Montgomery went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Yankees.

Montgomery opened the scoring in the second inning, taking Ryan Weathers deep for a solo shot. The blast was his 20th home run of the season, moving him into a tie for fifth in the majors. The shortstop has been on an impressive power surge lately, collecting four homers and seven RBI over his last four games. Montgomery's power production has been undeniable, as he is now slashing .230/.325/.516 with 13 doubles, 45 RBI, 36 runs scored and one stolen base across 70 games.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!