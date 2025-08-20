Montgomery (side) will start at shortstop and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Montgomery was held out of Tuesday's 11-10 loss after exiting in the series opener a night earlier due to a sore left side, but he appears to have made enough improvement following the day off to rejoin the lineup for the finale in Atlanta. After starting at shortstop in Montgomery's stead Tuesday, Chase Meidroth will retreat to the bench.