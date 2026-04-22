Montgomery went 2-for-5 with home run, a double, three total RBI and two total runs against Arizona in an 11-5 win Tuesday.

Montgomery put the first Chicago runs on the board with a two-run double in the first inning. One frame later, he belted a 440-foot solo blast for the third of back-to-back-to-back White Sox homers. Montgomery has homered in three consecutive games after going deep three times across his first 20 contests of the season. He's still striking out a ton (32.3 percent K rate) and is batting just .213, but his power is helping him maintain relevancy in most fantasy formats.