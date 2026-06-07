White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Goes deep in win

Montgomery went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Phillies.

Montgomery walked and scored a run in the first inning before launching a solo blast in the third. Including Saturday's performance, the 24-year-old has gone just 2-for-20 to open June, but he has left the yard three times over his past seven games. On the season, he's slashing .223/.317/.476 with 16 homers, 38 RBI, 30 runs scored and one stolen base across 265 plate appearances.