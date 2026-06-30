White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Knocks in game-winning run

Montgomery went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI on Monday against the Orioles.

Montgomery made his lone hit of the game count when he delivered the game-winning run with a double in the eighth inning. He now has at least one hit in five of his last six games, though he's gone just 6-for-23 with just two RBI, two doubles, and two runs scored in that span. Overall, Montgomery has mostly produced as expected across 333 plate appearances, striking out at a 31.8 percent clip while also slugging 20 home runs.